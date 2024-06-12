Suspect arrested in north Austin stabbing incident: APD

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in north Austin.

Five people were stabbed at The Ivy apartment complex at 8912 N Lamar Blvd, near Payton Gin Road, on Sunday night. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to APD.

The arrest affidavit says that one of the victims had been listening to music beside his truck in the parking lot while the suspect, 25-year-old Hector Contreras-Uribe, had been grilling nearby with his brothers.

Contreras-Uribe started arguing with the victim over his music being too loud. The arguing escalated with Contreras-Uribe picking up a rock and throwing it at the victim, hitting him in the face.

They got into a physical fight where Contreras-Uribe stabbed the victim multiple times. Contreras-Uribe's brothers tried to pull him away to break up the fight.

The victim's father then arrived and saw all three brothers around his son, thinking they were all fighting him. He ran over to help his son and was stabbed by Contreras-Uribe in the back and chest.

The victim then went to his truck, grabbed his knife and stabbed Contreras-Uribe to defend his father and himself. Contreras-Uribe and his brothers fled the scene and went back to their apartment.

Austin police arrived at the scene and found the victim and his father. An officer made contact with Contreras-Uribe's brother, who had exited the apartment to flag down officers. Contreras-Uribe's brother told the officer that his friends were bleeding and needed help.

The officers found Contreras-Uribe and his brother in the apartment with stab wounds. While rendering aid, the officers found a knife with blood on it next to Contreras-Uribe. Officers identified him as the primary suspect.

Hector Contreras-Uribe mug shot (Austin Police Department)

Hector Contreras-Uribe was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

He was booked in the Travis County jail early Monday morning with bond set at $30,000.