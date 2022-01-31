Man caught trespassing at Mansfield Dam, climbed through secure fencing

According to a Travis County Affidavit for Arrest, a 26-year-old man trespassed onto Mansfield Dam on Jan. 28, 2022.

The Affidavit states that LCRA Ranger Jesse Strength was dispatched to Mansfield Dam, located in Northwest Austin, in reference to a male trespassing on the dam.

Travis County states that the dam has proper signage stating the no trespassing rule, as well as fences and two large steel gates located on the North and South sides of the dam.

Day was seen on security footage climbing the outermost gate and fence of the dam near the office, according to the Affidavit. Day was then seen climbing the more secure inner gate and fence, resulting in him being placed on the top of Mansfield Dam.

Day could be facing charges of Criminal Trespassing "Critical Infrastructure", which is a Class A Misdemeanor.

