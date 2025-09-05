Man charged with DWI in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash

article

The Brief Man arrested and charged with DWI in connection to August 30 auto-pedestrian crash Crash involved multiple vehicles and the pedestrian died at the scene Jarrel A. Broussard was a drive of one of the vehicles



A man has been arrested and charged with DWI in connection to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

The backstory:

The crash happened on August 30 at around 11:36 p.m.

The Austin Police Department says its officers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian in the 6100 block of North I-35 southbound.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says the driver of one of the vehicles, identified a Jarrel A. Broussard, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

By the numbers:

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 69th fatal crash of 2025, resulting in 73 fatalities.

On the date of this crash in 2024, 59 fatal crashes resulted in 64 deaths.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.