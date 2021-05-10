Man charged in connection with February fatal shooting in Killeen

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting near a Killeen business in February.

21-year-old Gregory Ellis has been charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Anthony Newton.

Killeen police say that officers were sent to the Crew Hookah Lounge on Watercrest Road on Feb. 21 around 2:13 a.m. to respond to a 911 call about a shooting victim. Officers found Newton suffering from a gunshot wound and started performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Newton was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after 4 a.m.

The shooter was identified three days later and placed in Killeen City Jail, but police did not release the suspect's name. KPD says that no action was taken on the shooting investigation as "it was deemed non-criminal."

The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.