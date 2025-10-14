Man charged with murder for attacking, strangling ex-girlfriend

article

The Brief A man was arrested and charged with murder APD said he attacked and strangled his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 5



A man was arrested and charged with murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, police said.

What we know:

Police said on Oct. 5, around 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a call that reported seeing a body at 4406 Avenue A #3.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in her bedroom. The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Nitza Debiase.

The investigation showed Debiase was attacked and strangled by her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Paul Allen. Allen left the area after the attack.

On Oct. 9, Allen was found and arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.