Man charged with capital murder for Burnet County woman's death
BURNET, Texas - A Burnet man has been arrested and charged with the death of a Burnet County woman.
On Jan. 10, Burnet police responded to the 300 block of West Briar Street for a deceased person, who was later identified as Nancy Lord, a Burnet County resident. Lord had been reported missing by her son several hours earlier.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
Adrian Vega (Burnet Police Department)
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
Burnet police say that after an exhaustive investigation, they secured a warrant for 39-year-old Adrian Vega of Burnet, charging him with capital murder.
Vega was later arrested and is currently being held without bond at the Burnet County Jail.
Advertisement