Man charged with DWI following fatal Northwest Austin crash

A driver has been charged with DWI following a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Northwest Austin last week.

40-year-old Adrian Thomas was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash in the 7300 block of McNeil Drive on May 22.

The Austin Police Department says that at around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the crash in which a pedestrian, identified as a 66-year-old man, was struck by a Chevrolet Impala driven by Thomas.



Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 43rd fatal traffic crash, resulting in 45 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 35 fatal crashes resulting in 37 fatalities.