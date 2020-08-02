Man charged with fatally stabbing his 7-year-old brother in Haltom City

article

Haltom City police arrested a 21-year-old man who they say stabbed his 7-year-old brother to death Saturday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened just before 9:45 p.m., when officers were called out to the 4900 block of Orien Street.

Responding officers found 7-year-old Jacob Gabriel Brito with multiple stab wounds.

Jacob was taken to JPS, then Cook Children’s, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Officers also found Jacob’s brother, Isidro Brito Bruno, at a nearby intersection, with an apparent self-inflicted wound to his upper body. Investigators determined he was a suspect in the stabbing.

Police said they have not yet been able to determine a motive, but Isidro was arrested and charged with capital murder.

The investigation is ongoing.