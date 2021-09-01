Man dead after crashing into pillar in Northeast Austin

A man was killed after crashing into a concrete pillar in Northeast Austin.

On August 30, at approximately 12:11 a.m., APD says it was notified of a collision that occurred in the vicinity of Giles Ln. and E. Braker Ln.

The preliminary investigation shows a green Chevrolet was traveling northbound on Giles Ln., veered off the roadway, and collided with a concrete pillar according to APD.

The driver was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he was later pronounced dead.

This is Austin’s 76th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 82 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 59 fatal crashes resulting in 64 fatalities

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tipline at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

