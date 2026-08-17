Man deported 3 times arrested near Texas border, faces 20 years in federal prison
DEL RIO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 59-year-old Mexican man west of Del Rio, Texas, after authorities said a records check reveals multiple prior deportations and a criminal history that includes a felony conviction for intentionally injuring a child.
Repeat offender apprehended near Rio Grande
What we know:
The agents assigned to the Del Rio Station encountered Francisco Gallegos-Garza on Aug. 10 while patrolling near the Rio Grande. CBP said Gallegos-Garza was in the United States illegally.
The Department of Justice said Gallegos-Garza has been deported three times, most recently in June 2019.
Prior deportations and conviction for Child Injury
What they're saying:
Gallegos-Garza's criminal history includes two convictions for driving while intoxicated, a conviction for assault causing bodily injury and a felony conviction for injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, according to the Department of Justice.
CBP said Gallegos-Garza was also convicted in 2011 of felony re-entry after deportation and sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. He was deported after completing that sentence.
What's next:
He now faces another federal charge of illegal re-entry after deportation under 8 U.S.C. § 1326. The offense can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years in certain cases involving prior criminal convictions.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Justice.