Man dies following foot pursuit in Southeast Travis County, says TCSO

A man has died following a foot pursuit Monday morning in southeast Travis County, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 14700 block of Fitzgibbon Drive at 6:30 a.m. this morning in response to a man calling 911 and saying his wife was planning to murder him.

TCSO says that the man was out of breath and couldn't spell his own name. A woman then got on the phone and told dispatchers her husband was on drugs and refused to let her leave the room.

When deputies arrived, the man was barricaded in an upstairs room and refused to speak with officers. Just before 7 a.m., TCSO says the man jumped out of a second story window and ran. Deputies ran after him, and within the distance of a few houses, caught up to him.

As deputies attempted to calm him down and contain him, he became unresponsive, says TCSO. Austin fire and EMS crews attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m.

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway.

