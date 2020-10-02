Man dies from injuries following North Austin shooting

A 20-year-old man has died after a shooting in North Austin on Thursday afternoon.

Donato Christian Ward died from his injuries Friday morning. The other victim, Ward's cousin, is still in the hospital.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, Austin 911 received a call about multiple shots fired in the parking lot of the Limestone Canyon Apartments just off North Lamar and south of Yager Lane. Officers found a car that had crashed into a garage when they arrived.

Ward was found outside the car and his cousin was near the garage, both with gunshot wounds. ATCEMS arrived and transported the men to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.

Witnesses reported a sedan-style vehicle speeding away from the scene after the shooting, says APD. A $1000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

