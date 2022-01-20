Man dies ten days after being shot in North Austin, says APD

A man has died after being shot inside a North Austin business earlier this month.

The Austin Police Department (APD) says that on Jan. 8, they received calls about shots being fired in the 2300 block of Pasadena Drive. A second caller reported a garage door had been left ajar at a business in that block, thinking this to be suspicious given the gunshots.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Zachary Townsend, lying on the ground inside the business with gunshot wounds. Townsend was then transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries on Jan. 18.

An autopsy determined the official cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner as homicide. APD says this case is ongoing and that investigators are working to identify probable suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 2nd homicide of 2022.

