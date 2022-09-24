Man dies in hospital after two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights

A man has died in the hospital from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights.

The Harker Heights Police Department responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the 100 block of East I-14 around 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23.

HHPD says a preliminary investigation revealed the crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV, with both losing control and rolling. The driver of the pickup, later identified as 39-year-old Dominique Laprell Parker of Temple, was ejected during the crash.

First responders performed life-saving measures and transported Parker by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, says HHPD.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.