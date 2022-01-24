Man, dog rescued from fire on Poquito Street in East Austin

A man and dog were rescued from a fire in East Austin on Monday.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire happened at an apartment within the 1100 block of Poquito Street. The fire department tweeted about the fire around 1:51 p.m.

A man and dog were rescued from a fire in East Austin. (Austin Fire Department)

According to a tweet from ATCEMS, one adult was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries. First responders also treated one canine patient with supplemental oxygen for smoke inhalation.

The dog was returned to their family happy and healthy, according to ATCEMS.

A man and dog were rescued from a fire in East Austin. (Austin Fire Department)

