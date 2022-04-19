Man, dog rescued from North Austin apartment fire

A North Austin man and his dog were rescued after being trapped on the third floor during an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 said when they arrived at the Wells Branch apartment complex, flames were showing on the third flood and through the roof of the building.

The fire ultimately left 24 units damaged, 6 units with direct damage, and 12 without power. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

"We are happy to report there were no casualties from the fire that took place at the Churchill Crossing Apartments last night," Nick Perkins, Fire Chief for ESD. No 2, said. "With the quick actions of firefighters, help from law enforcement, we successfully evacuated all tenants and their four-legged friends quickly from the building."

This is the third residential fire the department has responded to that can be attributed to the value of working smoke alarms and its risk reduction efforts. ESD No. 2 mentioned it is currently reviewing its district roster of residential homes that could be due for a smoke alarm replacement ahead of hotter summer temperatures.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A North Austin man and his dog were rescued after being trapped on the third floor during an apartment fire early Tuesday morning. Credit: Jessica Saucedo (Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2)

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter