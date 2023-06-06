Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot at funeral of 10-year-old girl: police

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:03PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

1 dead in shooting at 10-year-old Arianna Davis' funeral

Shots were fired at a funeral in Prince George’s County Tuesday. Police have confirmed that one man is dead after someone opened fire at the funeral service for an innocent 10-year-old who was killed in the District on Mother’s Day. The traumatic scene unfolded at Washington National Cemetery. FOX 5 was the only news crew on the scene at the time. Stephanie Ramirez reports with the latest details.

WASHINGTON - A man was killed, and a woman was injured after a shooting at the funeral of a 10-year-old girl at Washington National Cemetery Tuesday afternoon. 

Deadly shooting reported at 10-year-old Arianna Davis' funeral

Prince George's County police confirm that two people were shot at the funeral for Arianna Davis, a 10-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet on Mother's Day.

Officials say the two victims were "not directly related" to the funeral of Arianna Davis, a 10-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet on Mother's Day. 

Police respond to fatal shooting at funeral of 10-year-old girl

Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal shooting at the funeral of a 10-year-old girl at Washington National Cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

"We believe that this was a dispute totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral," said Prince George's County Police Major David Blazer.

The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Police say they have someone in custody. 

Police told FOX 5 the call came in at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a shooting at 4401 Suitland Rd. in Hillcrest Heights, MD. 

The incident comes nearly two months after multiple people were shot following a funeral for a murder victim in Northeast D.C. 

Featured

Multiple people shot following funeral for homicide victim in Northeast DC
article

Multiple people shot following funeral for homicide victim in Northeast DC

Police say four people were shot following a funeral for a homicide victim on Benning Rd. in Northeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. 