Man fatally shot at funeral of 10-year-old girl: police

A man was killed, and a woman was injured after a shooting at the funeral of a 10-year-old girl at Washington National Cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the two victims were "not directly related" to the funeral of Arianna Davis, a 10-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet on Mother's Day.

"We believe that this was a dispute totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral," said Prince George's County Police Major David Blazer.

The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Police say they have someone in custody.

Police told FOX 5 the call came in at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a shooting at 4401 Suitland Rd. in Hillcrest Heights, MD.

The incident comes nearly two months after multiple people were shot following a funeral for a murder victim in Northeast D.C.

