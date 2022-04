article

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home in northeast Houston on Friday afternoon.

Houston police said they were called out to the 8300 block of Carolwood around 12:30 p.m.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Authorities said the man was believed to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Police said neighbors reported they heard gunfire around 3 a.m. Friday.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Advertisement

The case is under investigation.