Man found guilty of Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull's murder

A Tarrant County jury has convicted the man charged with the death of a Fort Worth police officer.

It took jurors about a half an hour to find Timothy Huff guilty of capital murder.

Prosecutors argued he was part of a dangerous armed robbery gang that had been terrorizing patrons at Latino bars in 2018.

Timothy Huff was found guilty of capital murder for the 2018 death of Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull.

Officer Garrett Hull was shot and killed as he and other officers confronted the suspects.

The man who shot Officer Hull was killed by other officers. Huff and another suspect were arrested and both charged with capital murder.

The trial was delayed several times because of a sick attorney and after Huff allegedly swallowed a razor blade while in the courtroom.

His defense attorney rested Monday morning without calling any witnesses.

The punishment phase of the trial begins Monday afternoon.

Huff could face the death penalty.