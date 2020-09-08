Man from San Antonio killed in San Marcos crash over Labor Day weekend

A man from San Antonio was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in San Marcos over Labor Day weekend. It was the 13th traffic fatality of 2020 for the City of San Marcos.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, first responders with police, the fire department, and Hays County EMS responded to a fatal multi-vehicle collision on W. Wonder World Drive and Purgatory Creek Bridge around 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 6.

A 61-year-old man from San Antonio was killed in the collision.

During the course of their investigation, police learned a silver 2011 Ford F250 driven by Kyle Nissen of San Marcos was driving westbound in the left lane on W. Wonder World when he drifted to the right and side-swiped a Grey Nissan Rogue.

The Ford F250 then drifted back to the left and crossed the center double-yellow stripe and ultimately struck four other vehicles head-on including a white 2020 Ford F150, a black Chevrolet Silverado, a Grey 2018 Mazda CX9, and a White 2012 Nissan Altima.

David Hollinbeck, 61, of San Antonio, the driver of white 2020 Ford F150, was killed in the collision. His passenger and wife, Toni Hollinbeck, was transported to Seton Hays and later released the same day.

Other than the driver of the side-struck Nissan Rogue, every driver and passenger in the vehicles involved was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, several with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The roadway was shut down between Craddock Ave and Hunter Road until 6:30 p.m. on September 6 so the San Marcos Collision Investigation Team could investigate. Investigators believe that alcohol was a factor in the accident. A blood search warrant was obtained for Nissen.

Pending the results of Nissen’s toxicology, additional warrants may be forthcoming.

