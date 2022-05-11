Man hit, killed by vehicle while driving scooter in downtown Austin

Austin police are investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 2:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. 7th Street on April 29.

APD found that 32-year-old Adam Gaconnet was driving a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle. Gaconnet died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with a DWI, say police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 35th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 36 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 34 fatal crashes resulting in 36 fatalities.