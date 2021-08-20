Man in custody after deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin.
The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. on August 19 at Materson Pass and North Lamar Boulevard.
The Austin Police Department says the woman was in her late 20s.
Witnesses told police that the driver of a black sedan hit the woman and left the scene quickly.
APD says the driver's father called them saying his son believed he'd hit someone.
Officers went to Round Rock and took the 19-year-old man into custody.
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter