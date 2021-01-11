Man in Northeast Austin killed in first homicide of 2021, says APD

The Austin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man in Northeast Austin. APD says this is the first homicide of 2021.

According to APD, officers responded to the 9200 block of E. U.S. 290 on Jan. 11 around 1:37 a.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. ATCEMS attempted life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

APD has identified the victim as 31-year-old Matthew Bocard.

APD says that while at the scene, officers learned that the shooting had actually occurred in the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive, almost three miles away. Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel were called in to process evidence at both locations.

The motive is unknown at this time and APD says investigators are looking for witnesses. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death, says APD.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

