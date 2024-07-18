Man accused of indecent exposure at South Austin Walmart
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is looking for a man who is accused of exposing himself at a South Austin Walmart.
The incident happened on June 15 at 11:44 a.m. at the Walmart located at 9300 South I-35 Service Road.
Police say the suspect exposed himself inside the business.
The suspect is described as follows:
- White male
- 30 to 40 years of age
- 5’8" to 5’10" tall
- Brown beard
He was last seen wearing:
- Short-sleeve, fishing style shirt
- Shorts
- Sunglasses hung around the neck
- Baseball style hat with yellow text; possibly a Cabela’s hat
Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5547.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.
A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.