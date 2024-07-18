Man accused of indecent exposure at South Austin Walmart

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is looking for a man who is accused of exposing himself at a South Austin Walmart.

The incident happened on June 15 at 11:44 a.m. at the Walmart located at 9300 South I-35 Service Road.

Police say the suspect exposed himself inside the business.

The suspect is described as follows:

White male

30 to 40 years of age

5’8" to 5’10" tall

Brown beard

He was last seen wearing:

Short-sleeve, fishing style shirt

Shorts

Sunglasses hung around the neck

Baseball style hat with yellow text; possibly a Cabela’s hat

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5547.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.