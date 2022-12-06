Man indicted for stabbing Bastrop County deputy at Austin H-E-B

A man was indicted last week for Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer after police say he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket.

Investigators say Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, shoplifted throughout the store in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive before the stabbing on Nov. 12. As he was trying to leave with the stolen items, loss prevention employees stopped him and requested the merchandise back.

Canales returned the items and asked for law enforcement. A Bastrop County deputy arrived to the store for his regular shift and approached the group to assist with the investigation.

Police said after a brief interaction, Canales stabbed the deputy multiple times, including in the neck. The deputy was taken to a hospital, and is recovering from surgery. The deputy is a former officer with APD.

A Travis County Grand Jury in the 460th Judicial District Court returned the Attempted Capital Murder indictment on Dec. 1.

Police say Canales has a history of shoplifting, robbery, and assault, including attacking and threatening his mother.