Man injures employee after stealing items from store in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on Feb. 7, around 3:50 p.m., the suspect entered the Metro PCS by T-Mobile store, at 500 W. William Cannon Drive, and asked for information about several Bluetooth speakers.

The employees recognized the suspect because he had shoplifted before, in November 2024.

The suspect attempted to steal several Bluetooth speakers that were hanging from the wall display. When an employee tried to block the door, the suspect shoved the employee and hit her with merchandise.

The employee had minor injuries.

The suspect fled the store on foot and was last seen running eastbound on W. William Cannon Drive toward S. 1st Street.

The suspect was described as a white man, around 30–40 years old, about 5'10, who had a thin build, dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, a beard, and possibly homeless.

He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, black baseball hat with a black Puma logo, black pants, a COVID mask, and dark-colored sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.