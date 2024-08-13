Man killed by train in South Austin identified: APD

A man killed by a train in South Austin has been identified.

Austin police said on August 9, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a train and SUV in the 1700 block of Matthews Lane.

The driver of the SUV, 55-year-old Scott Sticksel, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.