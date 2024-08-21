Man killed in crash involving 5 cars in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police identified a man killed in a crash involving five cars in north Austin.
Police said on August 15, around 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving five vehicles in the 12500 block of South IH 35 northbound proper.
Pedro Arroyo, 30, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries two days later.
MORE STORIES:
- San Marcos man who sexually exploited children online sentenced to life in prison
- Texas man hides fentanyl in child's toy, faces nearly a decade in prison
- Lee County woman found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity
The people inside another vehicle were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The people inside the other three cars involved were not injured.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.