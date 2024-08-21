Man killed in crash involving 5 cars in North Austin

Austin police identified a man killed in a crash involving five cars in north Austin.

Police said on August 15, around 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving five vehicles in the 12500 block of South IH 35 northbound proper.

Pedro Arroyo, 30, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries two days later.

The people inside another vehicle were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The people inside the other three cars involved were not injured.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.