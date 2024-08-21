San Marcos man who sexually exploited children online sentenced to life in prison

A San Marcos man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for child exploitation violations, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas has announced.

48-year-old Christopher Scott Little pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of minors and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on August 19.

To date, 10 children have been identified as Little’s victims.

Little has been convicted of multiple offenses against children, stretching back almost 20 years.

The backstory

According to information presented in court, in the summer of 2021, a child living in North Texas reported being extorted by individuals online.

The Texas Rangers and FBI began investigating and discovered that Little had been targeting the child from his home in San Marcos.

At the time of his arrest, Little was found to be communicating with hundreds of individuals on social media applications, most of whom appeared to be minors.

MORE SAN MARCOS NEWS:

Officials say in each conversation, Little used the same strategy. He identified himself as a young girl named "Amber," who was deaf and mute, so thus, was unable to video chat.

"Amber" would then coerce and entice the children into taking pictures of their nude bodies and recording videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct. "Amber" also introduced the children to her cousin, "Brandon," also actually Little, and encouraged the children to sexually submit to "Brandon" in order to please "Amber".

If the children refused to comply, "Amber" and "Brandon" threatened them with harm, including threatening to kill the children and their families.