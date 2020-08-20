Man killed in April auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin identified

The man killed in an April auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin has been identified.

The Austin Police Department says 58-year-old Shawn West was killed on April 20 when he was hit by a driver in a black, 2014 F150 truck.

The crash happened at around 10:31 p.m. Police say the truck was traveling northbound in the inside lane in the 7800 block of N. I-35 when the driver of the truck hit West, who was walking with an acquaintance.

West was pronounced dead at the scene and his acquaintance was not hurt.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on scene and there are no charges expected.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

