Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Menchaca Road identified

The Austin Police Department has identified the man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on December 4. Police say 61-year-old Timothy Christopher Eller was in the road in the 4500 block of Menchaca Road when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma heading northbound around 2:17 a.m.

Eller was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 a.m.

The driver of the Tacoma reportedly stayed and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

