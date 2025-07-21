Man killed in North Austin shooting identified; APD searching for shooter

article

The Brief A man who was killed in a North Austin shooting was identified by police The shooting happened on July 19 at 804 East Braker Lane The shooter is still at large



Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in North Austin.

This is Austin's 34th murder investigation of 2025.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on July 19, around 2:07 a.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at 804 East Braker Lane. The caller was yelling for help and said she had been shot and someone else was dead.

When officers arrived, they found the woman who called and a man. Both had gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as the woman's boyfriend, Comarri Thompson. He died from his injuries. The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

The investigation showed that the couple were inside their car at Braker Lane and Dessau Road when another car pulled up next to them and shot at them multiple times. The car then left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.