Man killed retrieving fallen load from Southeast Austin roadway

A man has been killed after being caught in an automobile crash while he was retrieving an item fallen onto the roadway.

The Austin Police Department has identified Miguel Guerrero-Garcia as the deceased in the June 29 traffic fatality in the 8300 block of E. Ben White Blvd.

Police say a 2014 white Jeep Wrangler and a box truck were merging into the center lane of traffic at the same time around the 8300 block of E. Ben White. The driver’s side of the Jeep struck the passenger’s side of the box truck.

APD says this crash caused the Jeep to travel into the outside lane, where Miguel Guerrero-Garcia was removing bags of mulch from the roadway that had fallen off his trailer. The Jeep struck Miguel Guerrero-Garcia and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is Austin’s 55th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 57 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 40 fatal crashes resulting in 42 fatalities.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

