Man killed in South Austin stabbing; APD looking for suspects

Police are looking for the person responsible for stabbing a man to death in South Austin.

Austin police said on Nov. 10, around 6:31 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 1900 block of East William Cannon Drive. Several callers reported seeing a man lying on metal rods on the ground and bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Elijah Martinez, on the ground bleeding.

Martinez was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, surveillance video showed Martinez being stabbed in a homeless encampment next to a nearby Autozone.

Police said multiple people left the area after the stabbing.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.