Driver accused of hitting 4 pedestrians, food truck in SE Austin arrested

Austin police say they’ve arrested a person connected to a hit-and-run in Southeast Austin late last month. The driver hit two people eating at a food truck and caused a devastating fire.

Three weeks after the incident, Sabor A Honduras is back in business. But late last month, their kitchen was charred.

Noemi Hernandez, who runs the food truck, said it cost about $35,000 to repair and replace major items like the fridge and freezer.

Police recently arrested 38-year-old Regina Rodela in connection with the fire. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and with two counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

Hernandez wants to see Rodela pay her back for the damage.

"La verdad, pues a ver cómo podemos hacer para que ella los pueda pagar todos los daños que causaron en el negocio," said Hernandez.

"The truth is, let's see what we can do so that she can pay for all the damage they caused to the business," Hernandez said.

According to court records obtained by FOX 7 Austin, Rodela first called the police to report a possible vehicle burglary near the corner of Elmont Drive and Pleasant Valley Road.

She accused a man eating at Sabor A Honduras of stealing her phone.

That man told police he didn't know Rodela and had never seen her before. Officers left the scene.

Rodela then approached him to ask if she could buy his phone. He said no.

Shortly after that interaction, a nearby witness said he watched Rodela back out of the parking lot and drive towards that same man.

Regina Rodela

She hit him, one other person, and the food truck.

The impact caused the fridge to topple and hit a chef inside, then it started a devastating fire.

Since then, Hernandez said getting back to business has been costly, but she's grateful for the community's encouragement and support.