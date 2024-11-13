Manor ISD hosts safety meeting following deadly stabbing at high school

The Brief Manor ISD hosted a safety meeting after a deadly stabbing on campus Darrin Loving, 18, was stabbed to death by Mac Brown Mbanwei, 18 Manor ISD students, staff, and parents are still healing and recovering



It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly stabbing at Manor Senior High School. On Wednesday, the district held a safety meeting for students, parents and staff.

"As a community, we need to come together to find solutions and enhancements to the safety and security efforts that need to be put in place," says Manor ISD Superintendent, Robert Sormani.

Manor ISD students, staff, and parents are healing and recovering from a deadly stabbing on the Manor Senior High School campus in October. 18-year-old Darrin Loving was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Mac Brown Mbanwei.

"You know the pain never goes away, it is just there, and people are at different stages of grief. Some people are way better off than others. Some people are still seeing counselors," Sormani.

Manor ISD superintendent Robert Sormani says following the tragedy there have been changes made on campus to enforce the safety of students.

"All of our Manor high schools have one to two entry points, so we are ensuring the students only enter certain places until they can be supervised on entry, including with that we have staff that are meeting them at the door just to check in with them," says Sormani.

The superintendent says there are also metal detecting wands being used when students enter the campus.

"Every time you increase safety and security there are trade-offs, for example, we take longer to get all the students in to the building and I need to hear the communities feeling on is that a good trade-off or not," says Sormani.

The district says the meeting held Wednesday night was to gauge how the community is feeling about the changes, enhanced law enforcement presence, and to take suggestions.

"We do have a survey that is out, and we have had a lot of responses, nothing beats hearing directly from people," says Sormani.

According to the superintendent, the district has received more than a thousand responses.

"They are continuing to come in, and my goal is to go through that data and present it to the community," says Sormani.

There will be another safety meeting held on November 20 at the Manor New Technology High School.