Man killed, two injured in Round Rock shooting on Gattis School Road

A man was killed and two were injured in a shooting this week in Round Rock.

The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) says around 9:40 p.m. April 19, officers responded to a report of a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Witnesses told officers the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Gattis School Road near the Clay Madsen Recreation Center. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, says RRPD.

Officers also received another report of a third man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

RRPD says this is an isolated incident with no apparent immediate danger to the public. Officers are investigating the incident and working to identify the deceased man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call RRPD at 512-218-5500 or email jrowe@roundrocktexas.gov . Anonymous tips can be submitted here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter