Man with machete-like knife prompts SWAT situation in SE Austin

The Brief SWAT situation in Southeast Austin Police responded to a barricaded subject in 2500 block of Oltorf St. Man reportedly had a machete-like knife



The Austin Police Department says a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin has ended peacefully.

APD posted on X at around 1:40 a.m. that it and SWAT were on scene in the 2500 block of Oltorf Street in reference to a barricaded subject.

The incident began when officers say they received an urgent disturbance call at around 9:56 p.m. on December 2 about a man that had a machete-like knife.

When officers realized they could not get in contact with the man, they called SWAT for backup.

"With the expertise of Patrol officers and other specialized units on scene, multiple attempts were made to contact the suspect. the suspect eventually came out and complied with officers' commands which helped bring the SWAT callout to a safe and peaceful resolution," says Officer Leah Ratliff with APD.

The suspect had a previous warrant out for his arrest for aggravated assault, police say.

APD says there is no threat to the public and that more information will be released at a later time.