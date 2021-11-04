Man pepper sprays UT student and steals cell phone near campus

The University of Texas Police Department is investigating after a man pepper-sprayed a UT student and stole their cell phone near campus.

The robbery happened near 100 East 27th Street, near Speedway, around 12 a.m. Both UTPD and the Austin Police Department responded and spoke to a student who said that they had been pepper-sprayed and had their phone stolen about 30 minutes prior.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, 5'10," believed to be in his mid-20s, with curly hair, wearing a puffy jacket and an N95 mask.

UTPD and APD are actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about this crime, and you are on the UT campus, you're asked to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

If you're off-campus and have any information you're asked to call APD at 311.

