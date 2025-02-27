Man rams his car into victim's car multiple times in NE Austin: APD

article

The Brief APD searching for robbery suspect last seen in NE Austin The suspect stole items from a victim's car When the suspect was confronted, he used his car to ram into the victim's car multiple times



The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect last seen in Northeast Austin.

What we know:

Police said on Friday, Jan. 31, around 6:46 p.m., a victim reported he had items stolen from his car.

The victim said he tracked his items to the 1500 block of East Anderson Lane and found the suspect and his vehicle.

The victim used his car to attempt to block the suspect from leaving. The suspect then used his car as a weapon, and hit the victim's car multiple times.

The suspect was able to get away, and the victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, around 20–30 years old, with brown hair, thin build, stubble facial hair, and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.