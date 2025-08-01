Man seen hiding underneath victim's bed in San Marcos: police

The Brief A man was seen hiding underneath a victim's bed in San Marcos SMPD said it was at an apartment complex near the 1800 to 1900 block of Aquarena Springs Drive



San Marcos police are encouraging residents to lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings after a man was found hiding underneath a victim's bed this week.

What we know:

Police said on Thursday, July 31, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a burglary at an apartment complex near the 1800 to 1900 block of Aquarena Springs Drive.

A resident said she found a man hiding underneath her bed. When she went outside to call 911, the man left the apartment through a backdoor.

What we don't know:

Police said it's not clear how the man got inside the apartment or how long he was inside.

What they're saying:

"San Marcos police are actively investigating the incident and encourage residents in the area to lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings. If you notice any suspicious activity, please report it," SMPD said.