Man sentenced to over 10 years for aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault

A man was sentenced after a jury convicted him of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault.

Maurys O. Madruga-Mesa, 43, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault on June 25.

During Madruga-Mesa's trial, the jury found him guilty. That same day, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault, and five years for aggravated kidnapping. The sentences will be served concurrently.

For the aggravated kidnapping charge, the jury recommended that his sentence be probated.

What they're saying:

"Our office is grateful to our committed staff and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for the victim," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this verdict continues to help the victim with their healing journey."

What happened?

The backstory:

Madruga-Mesa, who was acting as a Lyft driver in Austin, was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger in September 2024.

According to an arrest affidavit, the attack happened back in May 2024.

The victim said Maurys Madruga-Mesa made a series of detours on the way to her drop-off location before stopping in an area in West Austin to assault her.

The victim said, at one point, Lyft sent her a safety alert after Madruga-Mesa prematurely ended the ride at the wrong location.

Austin police said during an interview that Madruga-Mesa admitted to using a friend's Lyft account to work, and he was not the person featured on the app.

Madruga-Mesa denied any wrongdoing.

He was booked into the Travis County Jail with a $40,000 bond.