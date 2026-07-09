Three Texas tax preparers sentenced to federal prison after multi-million dollar fraud scheme

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The Brief A Texas business owner and two employees received federal prison sentences for a multi-year conspiracy to file fraudulent tax returns. The group manufactured fake business expenses on client returns, sometimes using email to notify clients of the fraud, costing the government millions. The owner received 50 months in prison and his employees up to 26 months, while two other co-conspirators await sentencing.



Three Texas tax return preparers, including a business owner and two of his employees, have been sentenced to federal prison for a multi-year conspiracy that utilized fake deductions to secure fraudulent refunds, costing the U.S. government millions of dollars, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Texas tax preparers sentenced

Mathews Chacko, the owner of the tax preparation business in North Austin, was sentenced to 50 months in prison. His employees, Anish Pillai and Subhala Suresh, were sentenced to 26 months and 18 months, respectively. Two additional tax preparers involved in the scheme have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

The backstory:

According to court documents and statements made during the proceedings, the defendants conspired to defraud the United States between January 2019 and October 2022 by manufacturing false business expenses on client tax returns. The manufactured deductions artificially reduced the total taxes owed to the IRS, generating substantial, unearned refunds for their clients.

The conspiracy involved varying levels of client awareness.

In some instances, Chacko and his co-conspirators inserted false business expenses without the clients' knowledge, later providing fabricated explanations to justify the entries if questioned.

At other times, the preparers explicitly notified clients via email that they were submitting falsified information to the IRS.

The fraudulent operations resulted in widespread financial damage to the federal government, with each sentenced individual admitting to significant tax losses.

Mathews Chacko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS, admitting his actions caused a federal tax loss between $3.5 million and $9.5 million.

Anish Pillai pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return, admitting to causing between $1.5 million and $3.5 million in losses.

Subhala Suresh also pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return, admitting to losses ranging from $250,000 to $550,000.

What they're saying:

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the National Fraud Enforcement Division emphasized that white-collar tax schemes fundamentally damage public institutions.

"No matter the scheme, the agency, or the program involved, those who cheat on their taxes for personal enrichment undermine the very foundation of public trust," McDonald said. "We will protect the integrity of our tax system and ensure that those who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of honest citizens face the full weight of federal prosecution."

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas added that white-collar deception would be met with rigorous accountability.

"Though they used a pencil and paper rather than a gun and a mask, these defendants are nothing more than common thieves," Simmons said. "The United States is ‘We the People,’ and when you steal from the people, we will hold you to account."