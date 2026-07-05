North Austin shooting: APD identifies 18-year-old victim

The Brief Austin police are investigating a shooting in North Austin On July 4, an 18-year-old was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting APD said the shooting happened outside Otro Pedo Sports Bar at 900 East Braker Lane



Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead and another injured in north Austin, marking the city's 32nd homicide of the year.

Austin homicide

The backstory:

Police said on July 4, around 11:48 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting outside Otro Pedo Sports Bar at 900 East Braker Lane. Multiple 911 callers said two people had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found two victims. One of the victims, 18-year-old Antonio Cleveland, was found on the sidewalk just outside the sports bar.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Cleveland was later pronounced dead, police said.

The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Cleveland and the other victim were shot in the parking lot of the sports bar by an unidentified suspect. The suspect left the area.

The motive behind the fight that led to the shooting remains unclear, police said.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Detectives are also asking for information from anyone who was in the area that night or those with knowledge of the incident.

Anyone with photos, videos, or other potential evidence is requested to share them with APD. You may submit materials by clicking here or scanning the QR code below:

What they're saying:

APD says this happened in the Michelobos parking lot, but Otro Pedo Sports Bar, which is at the same address, posted on Facebook that they're under new ownership, and they opened three months ago.

They say the incident happened at the abandoned Jack in the Box in the same plaza.

The post says they "are not affiliated with the history or reputation of previous tenants in this plaza. Our focus is on running a safe, well-managed sports bar for our guests and this neighborhood."

Dig deeper:

Last October, APD announced they were cracking down on crime in the plaza.

They used a strategy called "place network investigation, which means dismantling the networks where crime happens.

Police seized illegal gaming machines and alcoholic beverages at Diablas and Michelobos and made several arrests. A nuisance abatement was filed against the property owners.

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FOX 7 asked APD if they think their strategy is working and what else has been done in the area.

They sent in this statement:

"The Austin Police (APD) and partner agencies have previously focused on enforcement efforts in this area, resulting in a reduction in crime over the past year.

The City is currently pursuing a nuisance abatement lawsuit related to the property.

APD continues to maintain directed patrols and work with our partners in the area to proactively address crime and help ensure the community remains safe for everyone."