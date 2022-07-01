Man shot in downtown Austin, found in North Austin

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Austin overnight and police are wondering why he was found in North Austin.

Austin police got a call shortly before 2 a.m. on 6th Street near Sabine Street. Callers told police the victim was shot in the torso.

When officers arrived they detained a woman involved and found the gun that was used but they were unable to locate the victim

Less than 30 minutes later at around 2:30 a.m., police got another call about an incident on West Palmer near Metric.

Officers arrived and found the man who was shot on 6th Street and took him to the hospital.

It's not clear if the woman who was detained is facing any charges and the victim's condition isn't known at this time.