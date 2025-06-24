Man shot, killed at East Austin gas station identified: APD

The Brief Austin police identified a man who was killed at an East Austin gas station on June 22 Police said the man was shot in the neck and the suspect left the area If anyone has any information, you can submit it through a QR code found below



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for any photos or video they may have in connection with a murder in East Austin.

Police said a man was found shot in the neck in a gas station parking lot.

The backstory:

Austin police said on Sunday, June 22, around 12:29 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a call reporting a man bleeding on the ground at the Apple Mart gas station, located at 2101 Wickersham Lane.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Keaton Delcore with trauma to his neck. He was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

The initial investigation showed Delcore approached a man and had an interaction with him in the parking lot of the gas station. The man then shot Delcore and left the area.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who may have photos, videos, or potential evidence to submit them to the department or by using the QR code below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.