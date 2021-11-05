Man shot, killed in North Austin apartment complex stairwell

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a North Austin apartment complex stairwell.

APD says that just before 7:30 a.m. Nov. 4, Austin 911 received a call about a man shot in the stairwell of an apartment complex located at 601 W. St. Johns Ave.

When APD and ATCEMS arrived, they found 32-year-old Mohammed Nassar with obvious trauma to his body. Despite live-saving measures, Nassar succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:36 a.m.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians were called to process the scene and interview witnesses, says APD. An autopsy revealed the cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner as homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 78th homicide of 2021.

