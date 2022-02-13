Man shot, killed over argument about minor car accident in Jersey Village

Authorities say an argument over a minor accident in Jersey Village resulted in a man's death Sunday afternoon.

Based on a press release from the Jersey Village Police Department, officials were called out to a parking lot in the 11000 block of Pleasanton Colony Dr. near U.S. 290 a little before 1:15 p.m.

Arriving officers said they found an unidentified man, 33, dead in the parking lot and found the shooter at the scene, who was detained.

During the investigation, police say the shooting stemmed from the two drivers having an argument regarding a minor car accident when things got heated and one of the drivers, went to his car and pulled out a gun, and shot the other.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, so it's unclear if charges are being pressed against the shooter, but an investigation remains underway.