Man slashes woman's wrist at bus station, threatens to kill CapMetro driver in the same day

A man was arrested after threatening a CapMetro bus driver and stabbing another victim at a bus station in Austin. These were two different occurrences on the same day.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

The backstory:

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 9, around 8 a.m., a CapMetro bus driver was on his route when he made a stop in front of a TitleMax on E 7th St.

The driver saw a man, later identified as Manuel Clark, sitting on a bench. The driver told Clark he couldn't get on the bus because he wasn't wearing any shoes. Clark ignored him and got onto the bus with a knife.

The driver said he would call security, but Clark got up and walked toward him holding the knife. The only thing separating the driver from the knife and Clark was the thin plastic around the driver's seat that was put in place during COVID.

Clark threatened the driver, saying, "shut up and drive b****! When I say so, or you'll die." He then tried to take the plastic apart. When he couldn't, he went to sit down. So, the driver pressed the silent alarm and drove on because he feared for his life.

Clark was also seen threatening other passengers on the bus as he was waiving his knife around.

The driver eventually stopped the bus. Clark tried to get into a fight with the driver, but got off the bus.

Once off the bus, around 9:03 a.m., Clark approached a woman at 363 Shady Lane who was waiting for her bus. He approached her from behind, hit her in the back of the head, and took her cigarettes.

The woman walked into the bus station and told employees. When she went back outside, Clark approached her again, asking for money.

When the woman didn't give Clark what he wanted, he slashed her wrist with the knife.

Clark walked away, and the woman went back inside the bus station. Clark went inside at a different entrance and demanded everyone to leave. He later went back to the woman, demanding money again. She gave him $250, and then he fled the scene.

Clark was later found and arrested by Austin police. He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.