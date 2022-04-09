Man stabbed twice in the back in North Austin

A man has been stabbed in the back in North Austin.

The stabbing happened in the 9000 block of Galewood Drive. Police say the victim was stabbed twice in the back and was transported by EMS to Dell Seton with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The only details provided of the suspect was that it was a male with a black beard.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter